St. Clair Twp. selects new trustee

The other people who applied for the position — that pays $14,844 — are Steven Beiser, Jack Cornett, Aaron P. King, Rick Pearson and Andrew Wilson. Valerio said she knows most of them and it was a difficult decision.

“We met him when he came to one of our meetings and wanted to have some dumpsters put down in Sharon Park to help clean up, he just wanted to help his community,” Valerio said. “We need somebody in Sharon Park to represent that end of the territory... We liked everything he said about wanting to help the community and working as a team, we was very impressed.”

Likely one of the township’s largest tasks is to wisely spend the $4 million settlement they won in a David vs. Goliath court battle with the city of Hamilton over annexations.

The township sued Hamilton in December 2017 in the Ohio Supreme Court, and after protracted litigation there and in Butler County Common Pleas Court, the trustees and city council reached a settlement in August — $3.5 million plus interest paid over 10 years — that will allow the township to address much needed roadwork.

Barnes was committed to improving township roads and Johnson said he feels the same. He said he is glad the township is not getting the money all in a “big chunk.”

“The roads are a big deal with 33-plus miles of township roads to maintain, and with our change of seasons around here there’s always work to be done on the roads,” Johnson said. “It’s a big deal making way for transportation, people need to get to work and school and bring in supplies. It’s definitely a priority.”

When it comes to spending taxpayer money, he said he is a fiscal conservative, and as head of maintenance at Miami Machine, any purchases or projects were done with return on investment in mind.

“I know civil services are different than that, there’s always an ongoing need to keep things up,” Johnson said. “But setting the priorities on expenditures, I wouldn’t say I’m a cheapskate I’m just reluctant spend money, I know that finances are a finite resource.”

Finding people to serve was difficult in other smaller jurisdictions in the November 2021 general election. College Corner had no candidates for four council seats, Millville and New Miami each had a single person run for four open seats and Seven Mile had one open seat on the ballot.

Johnson will have to run for re-election this year. Gadd said he was “nervous” no one would apply so he was pleased with the turnout and they will encourage Johnson and the other applicants run in November.