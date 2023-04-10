Sprint car racer who died in crash was Harrison native

Shortly after at 6:55 p.m., USAC Racing announced that the National Championship had been canceled.

USAC then released a statement announcing Owen’s death shortly after midnight.

Owen was the reigning track champion with two feature wins and a title in 2022, according to USAC. Having grown up just 20 minutes from the Southeast Indiana track, Owen had been a regular competitor in the 3/8-mile oval. The 2022 crown was his first at the speedway.

The young driver had collected multiple awards in his career, and he collected three in 2019 — the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennslyvania’s Lernerville Speedway, once at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway and then at Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions event.

After the news of Owen’s passing, multiple people and companies in the sprint car and racing community have shown an outpouring of support.

Lawrenceburg Speedway issued a statement Sunday morning saying “Our hearts are broken and we are at a loss for words.”

“Love one another and provide comfort and kindness as the entire racing community tries to understand and heal,” the speedway said.

Chase Briscoe, a Southeast Indiana native and NASCAR driver, said he had raced against Owen “quite a bit” in sprint cars.

“Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Briscoe said.

Tony Stewart Racing, which is owned by the longtime NASCAR driver, also showed its support.

“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow,” Tony Stewart Racing tweeted. “Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”

Brady Bacon, a 4x National USAC sprint car champion also expressed his condolences.

“All racers are part of a big family and he will be missed,” Bacon tweeted.