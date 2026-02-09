Springfield police chief says no active danger after bomb threats

“The Springfield Police Division immediately initiated a coordinated response alongside many of our local and regional public safety partners. Each identified location was thoroughly assessed using established safety protocols,” Elliott said. “After thorough investigation no suspicious devices were located and there was no substantiated threat found. The affected facilities have been cleared.”

Threats referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said at an earlier press conference. “Suspicious packages” were found outside the municipal court and public safety buildings in downtown Springfield, which led safety forces to block off the area.

Explore Ohio Highway Patrol troopers to conduct daily sweeps of Springfield schools following bomb threats

Duffel bags were also found in the city in two different locations, DeWine said.

Several streets were closed downtown. These include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street. They have since reopened.

Other communities in the state of Ohio received similar email threats, Elliott said.

The police department continues to “monitor developments and remain in communication with our regional and state partners,” despite there being no active threat, Elliott said.

“Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness, coordination and community awareness,” she said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680. All emergencies should be reported to 911.

“Springfield is a community that works together,” Elliott said. “Your patience and cooperation today are appreciated, and we are grateful for the professionalism demonstrated by our Division and our public safety partners throughout this response.”

