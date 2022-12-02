Springfield police asking for videos taken during holiday event shooting

“Help! Someone call the police! I’ve been shot,” the victim screamed, according to the incident report.

A dozen people called in to emergency services Friday evening to report the shots fired. Several callers reported seeing a fight of some kind and a group of teenagers leaving the area by vehicles. The number of shots heard by callers varied, ranging from two to four.

One 911 caller reported seeing a skinny, young-looking male carrying a pistol in his hoodie and walking near the Marriott Hotel after the shooting.

“He’s carrying a sweatshirt with a pistol in it,” the caller said. “He went toward the tracks in that parking lot. He’s a young man, he’s young.”

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to a city release.

Police have learned that video recorded via cell phone may be available. Investigators are calling on the public to submit video, either of the incident itself or the events leading to it.

To submit video, please contact Det. Justin Massie at 937-324-7314, Sgt. James Byron at 937-324-7694 or the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting as of Friday.