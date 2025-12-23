Sports Facilities Companies will take over operations of the West Chester baseball complex

The complex had previously been managed by Kings Sports but that contract ended in September.

“We’re super, super excited for the opportunity,’’ said Eric McCafferty, SFC’s regional vice president for sports.

“You set the goals – what are we marching toward every single day. We create a plan to get to those goals. You guys approve that plan and then we go execute.”

The township will pay a fixed management fee of $15,000 monthly – or $180,000 per year plus 30 percent of sponsorship sales. The company will provide its own on-site general manager, who will contract with local providers for field upkeep, facility maintenance, and concessions.

The township will pay for operating supplies through the general fund while capital investments and projects will be paid for through the Ohio 747 tax increment financing district.

“The cost is significantly lower than the township’s projected cost to internally staff and maintain the facility,’’ wrote township Administrator Lisa Brown, in a memo to trustees.

She estimated it would cost the township more than $300,000 annually to operate the complex itself, requiring the hiring of at least two fulltime field and facility maintenance employees, and an operations/program manager.

“We still retain full control. SFC will carry out our goals,’’ Brown said in a meeting.

According to the memo, all revenue generated by the complex remains with West Chester Twp. including money from tournaments, rentals, concessions, and programming. That money will be used by the township for capital improvements to the complex as well as reinvestment in other township park and recreation facilities.

The township has allocated $250,000 to modernize the facility and address critical deferred maintenance next year.

“This facility – baseball complex in particular – has always baffled me. It was designed to be an economic development driver … it is a great amenity for our community but not a lot of community members get to use it,’’ said Trustee Ann Becker

“I’m excited to see this new balance between it being a great amenity for economic development and also being used more by our community.”

The company currently manages more than 90 venues with 40 million visits per year through its network, McCafferty said.

Its vision for West Chester’s baseball complex is to “operate a premier baseball complex that provides a wide array of accessible programming for the community, creates a safe and healthy space for all residents and visitors, and acts as a hub to drive economic impact,’’ McCafferty said in his presentation.

“We propose to do this in a ‘deeply collaborative’ relationship with West Chester Twp,” McCafferty said. “We provide you ultimate control and transparency - Every dollar in, every dollar out is accounted for.”