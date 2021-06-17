Spooky Nook seeing delays because of March building collapse

There also have been some delays because of material shortages, including insulation for buildings, he said. He noted delays can be made up by adding second shifts of construction workers.

“From March to June, the building remains as it stands,” Beiler said. “We finally received some communication from the insurance company the end of last week. At this point, we’ve lost about 90 days (on that building) with no progress. They continue to study the collapse to try to understand what caused it, or what allowed it.”

“We’re hopeful that within a week or 10 days we can begin the process of disassembly,” he said. “It’s not as easy as demo, where you knock things flatter and move them off. There’s a required process of disassembling the building because of the tension that’s on various pieces of steel that were not designed to be in the position they’re in now.”

The demolition will take weeks, and it will take several weeks for new steel to be delivered.

“At that point, we did not expect any delays on Mill One (the part located West of B Street),” Beiler said. “But 90 days later, it is creating a problem for us on Mill 1 in terms of schedule.”