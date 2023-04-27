‘Specialty infusion pharmacy’ to open in West Chester Twp.

“What that means is, we’ll be licensed in all 50 states and we’ll have redundant services, so if there’s ever an outage, we can service (customers) from this pharmacy rather than our Texas pharmacy so that we can make sure our patients don’t miss any treatments.”

The West Chester facility should begin operations within the next few months once it receives full and proper accreditation, he said.

CSI Pharmacy’s new location will also double as an infusion suite for local patients who’d prefer to get their infusions done by on-site nurses, though Broyles said the bulk of day-to-day operations will revolve around distribution.

“Primarily, we’ll be a dispensing pharmacy that does customer services. We’ll do some nursing, we’ll do some billing and intake, but it’s primarily a distribution pharmacy, meaning we’ll process prescriptions (and) we’ll fill those prescriptions,” Broyles said. The location will also provide clinical monitoring with a team of pharmacists and nurses.

CSI Pharmacy started back in 2014 as just a small retail pharmacy, Broyles said. Soon after, it got an opportunity to service infusion treatments for five immunoglobulin patients and, through that small venture, the company’s founders saw a niche business avenue that could scale.