Special Election Day: Polls in Butler County are open

All 87 polls opened without a hitch across Butler County this morning as voters answer the crucial question of whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution.

Butler County Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said while some counties had to consolidate polling places because of the special election, voters here may cast their ballots in their traditional locations. There were about 10 people in line at BOE headquarters in Hamilton when voting began at 6:30 a.m.

“It’s going well today so far, not too bad, it’s pretty busy it sounds like,” she said about reports from their workers at the polls. “We haven’t had any major issues.”

Explore Issue 1 drives Butler County to break record for early voting turnout for special election

The only question on the ballot asks voters whether the state constitution should be changed, making it harder to make such amendments in the future.

The proposed change would require approval from 60% of voters and that citizen-initiated petitions receive signatures equal to 5% of the voters in the most recent gubernatorial election in all 88 Ohio counties, in order to get on the ballot.

Deputy Director Eric Corbin said around 22,900 people cast early votes, the first results should be posted on their website by 8 p.m. and updated every half hour thereafter. Since some poll workers still must travel from far reaches of the county, it will take the usual amount of time for final tallies. “I would love it if we had the majority of results by 10 p.m. but obviously that’s not a promise.”

Voter turnout is at around 9% this morning and they are projecting roughly 15 to 20% of registered voters will cast ballots.