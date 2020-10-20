Southwest Ohio man accused of posing as nurse, treating children pleads guilty

A southwest Ohio man accused of impersonating a nurse for nearly four years and whose patients included multiple children and a disabled adult pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Martez Rhandell Morris, 28, of Hamilton County, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with public records, Medicaid fraud and practicing nursing without a license on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor endangering children charge.
“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”
An investigation by the state’s Health Care Fraud team discovered that Morris stole the identity of a nurse and made fake documents to get a job as a licensed practical nurse, according to Yost.
While posing as a nurse, Morris reportedly cared for a disabled adult and multiple children, including a 20-month-old whom he gave breathing treatments and medication, as well as cleaning the child’s breathing tube.
Morris initially denied the allegations when confronted, according to Yost. However, after being questioned he admitted to stealing the nurse’s identity.
Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.