Southwest Ohio crash during police pursuit kills suspect and second driver, injures infant

The drivers of both cars, a man and a woman, are dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It is not clear which vehicle was involved in the chase.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and an infant in the second vehicle was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“We had to extricate victims out of the cars,” Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Andy Erhart said. “Once the extrications were complete the transports to the hospital took place.”

Information about their injuries are not available at this time.

A utility pole was also hit, breaking a power line. AES Ohio crews, formerly known as Dayton Power & Light, are on the scene to fix the pole. Some customers may lose power as crews work.

A man who was waiting with his daughter for her school bus in the 9100 block of state Route 202 said it appeared the car was going 100 miles per hour.

“As soon as I said ‘Wow, that car is flying’ Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through,” said Jason Gregory.

Shortly after, he heard three loud booms and then saw Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers pull up to the crash.

OHSP is investigating the crash. We will continue to update this story as details are released.