BreakingNews
‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000

Sounds at Sunset concert series kicks off in Middletown

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
1 hour ago
X

The annual Sounds at Sunset summer concert series kicked off Thursday at Sunset Park in Middletown.

The free series was created to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away in December of 2021. Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music, and a desire to make Middletown a better place.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Five more concerts will be held this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. The lineup will include Mike Wade & The Nasty Nati Brass Band with Dee Marie & The Demolition on June 13; Drive with Guilty Pleasure on June 27; Crown Watts with Visitor on July 11; Dangerous Jim & The Slims with guest Randy Smith & The Haskells on July 25 and Scotty Bratcher with CFG & The Family on Aug. 8.

Concerts will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
New Butler County auditor website fully online weeks after unusual...
2
$3.4 million project to close Butler County Regional Airport for weeks
3
Monroe council OKs deal on strip mall that’s ‘gateway into the...
4
35 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top