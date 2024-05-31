Sounds at Sunset concert series kicks off in Middletown

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Five more concerts will be held this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. The lineup will include Mike Wade & The Nasty Nati Brass Band with Dee Marie & The Demolition on June 13; Drive with Guilty Pleasure on June 27; Crown Watts with Visitor on July 11; Dangerous Jim & The Slims with guest Randy Smith & The Haskells on July 25 and Scotty Bratcher with CFG & The Family on Aug. 8.

Concerts will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.