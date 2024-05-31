Sounds at Sunset concert series kicks off in Middletown

The annual Sounds at Sunset summer concert series kicked off Thursday at Sunset Park in Middletown.
The free series was created to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away in December of 2021. Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music, and a desire to make Middletown a better place.
Credit: Nick Graham
Five more concerts will be held this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. The lineup will include Mike Wade & The Nasty Nati Brass Band with Dee Marie & The Demolition on June 13; Drive with Guilty Pleasure on June 27; Crown Watts with Visitor on July 11; Dangerous Jim & The Slims with guest Randy Smith & The Haskells on July 25 and Scotty Bratcher with CFG & The Family on Aug. 8.
Concerts will run from 6 to 9 p.m.
Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.
