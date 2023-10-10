Sonora restaurant is new in West Chester, offers menu of steak and seafood

A group that owns and operates 40 El Rancho Grande restaurants in Ohio — with 19 in the Greater Cincinnati region — has opened Sonora Seafood Steak Bar & Grill in West Chester Twp.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting with the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance is Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“Sonora offers a distinct concept that stands out in the local dining scene,” said Nathan Taylor, Sonora’s director of marketing. ”By focusing on seafood and coastal flavors, it brings a fresh and exciting culinary experience to West Chester.”

The group opened its first El Rancho in Sharonville in 1998 and opened a Sonora in Beavercreek last year.

Sonora has a menu with steaks and seafood items including Callos de Camarón, a ceviche dish featuring shrimp with lemon juice, onion, cucumber, tomato, serrano pepper in a special tomato sauce.

“Sonora differentiates itself through its specialization in seafood with an emphasis on freshness and quality,” Taylor said.

The restaurant also has Mexican selections including fajitas, enchiladas and burritos.

The location is 5,500 square feet and has seating for approximately 200 people.

How to go

What: Sonora Seafood Steak Bar and Grill

Where: 4978 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp.

Online: sonoragrillohio.com