Some Butler County seniors still pushing for gathering place after two years

The topic of creating community space first arose in 2019 after the seniors were displaced from the Activity Center on Cox Road. Community First, which ran senior programming at the center, decided not to renew its lease, and the township moved to sell the property.

The trustees had a $1.8 million purchase agreement with Regency Centers so a giant Kroger Marketplace could be built, but the deal fell through last summer. Officials from Kroger and Regency have not responded to requests for comment on the progress of the deal that was potentially going to be resurrected.

Township Administrator Larry Burks told the Journal-News he has had a discussion with Regency’s consultant.

“It’s not dead in the water, they’re still looking at the numbers, but they have a gap to fill and it’s going to be hard to fill,” Burks said.

The township does not have any firm capital investment costs on any of the options yet, but Trustee Mark Welch estimated the library expansion could cost about $5 million. A very preliminary estimate of $800,000 was made about renovating the Muhlhauser Barn. He said the Activity Center needs a new roof and parking lot, work on the heating and air conditioning and interior work.

“We are exploring all the possible options,” Welch said. “A new possibility might be, and the least expensive of the options, might be to refurbish the old Activity Center and make it into a community center for all ages. There is a lot we have figure out because currently there would have to be programming and staff to staff it.”

Nancy and Jack Williams, spokespeople for the group of seniors, said they recently worked out a deal so they have space at the Boys and Girls Club during the school year, but she told the Journal-News the biggest problem is they don’t have a permanent places to call home. They feel the library expansion would take too long.

If the Activity Center is an option she has proposed the township staff it, but she and her husband can run senior programming and handle rental of the rest of the building so it could be a community center, “I think it’s a reasonable thing to ask.”

At the last trustee meeting Welch suggested they look into asking Butler County if the township can get a piece of the county’s elderly services levy to help pay for operational and programming costs.

The Council on Aging manages the $10 million countywide elderly services levy that provides programming so seniors can stay at home as long as possible. It pays for services including transportation, meals, mental health, adult daycare services, housekeeping and home repairs to name a few.

West Chester residents contribute about $2.5 million annually to the levy. The trustees suggested West Chester residents don’t get much for their money from that levy. The Journal-News asked Suzanne Burke, CEO of the Council on Aging to provide how many township residents receive in services and she said she doesn’t believe they track services by ZIP code.

She also said their resources are very tight with the programs they run, but in the end it would likely be a policy decision of the county commissioners.

“It takes a ton of money to run that, with ongoing costs and nothing is free,” Commissioner Don Dixon said. “I think the seniors and trustees have to come together and figure out who is going to pay for what. Could we help out, I don’t know it would take a legal opinion from the prosecutor, but I don’t see the senior levy being a main source of funding for a specific senior center. That doesn’t mean we can’t help out in some other way.”