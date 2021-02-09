Some Butler County residents remain hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

Smiley said it can be difficult to know which sources of information a person can trust but recommends that “the best thing people can do is to educate oneself about the vaccines with trustworthy information.”

“The most trusted voices when it comes to information about COVID-19 are an individual’s personal physician, medical experts and emergency room doctors, followed by public health officials,” she said.

The General Health District says the COVID-19 vaccines will not make a person test positive for the virus orchange a person’s DNA. There are other debunked myths and frequently asked questions at the county health department’s website, health.bcohio.us.

Of the approximately 975,000first-shots given in Ohio, more than 45,500 people in Butler and Warren counties have started the inoculation process, according to the state health department. More than 10,500 people in Butler and Warren counties have received both shots from one of the two approved vaccines.

Viles of Covid-19 vaccines are prepared to be administered to school staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Officials said it could be April before the vaccine is available for the general public, and near the end of 2021 before herd immunity could be achieved.

Explore Lawmakers vote against mask rule in Ohio House

Dr. Roberto Colón of Premier Health, which operates Atrium Medical Center, said those who get the vaccine will still need to follow recommended safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.

“We haven’t had this beaten yet,” said Colón, the system vice president of Quality and Safety and chief medical officer and vice president of operations at Miami Valley Hospital. “We still have to go ahead and continue the things we’re doing.”

He said the vaccine is a “more active protection” against the COVID-19 virus, and encourages people to get the vaccine when they are eligible. As of Monday, those 65 years and older join the others already eligible in Ohio to take the vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been given the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, both of which require two shots.

Johnson & Johnson has applied for the FDA’s emergency use authorization for its one-shot dose of vaccine. It could take a couple of weeks for an FDA approval.

Kroger nurse practitioner Amanda Flowers prepares Covid-19 vaccines to be administered to school staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

How to sign up in Butler County

Butler County General Health District: Vaccination survey can be found at: www.bchealth.us. The district’s phone number is 513-863-1770, and officials ask people to not submit the survey or call more than once.

Middletown Health Department: Registration for the vaccine is now open on covid.cityofmiddletown.org.

Hamilton Health Department: Residents must have a scheduled appointment. Registration on the day of is not possible at this time. Those eligible for distribution in Phase 1B should fill out the vaccination form on the city’s website: www.hamilton-oh.gov. Those who qualify will be contacted when vaccines for their age group are available.

Phase 1B for coronavirus vaccinations

This week: Begin those 65 years and older.

Source: Ohio Department of Health