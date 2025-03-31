Soccer tournament expected to draw 6K players to Fairfield

“When you see our city inundated with kids from all over…eating in our restaurants, playing in our parks. It’s a great, great thing for our community,” said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus.

“It’s so exciting. When I walk the fields, it is so exciting to talk to people from all over. It’s fun to be a part of it. It’s like a well-oiled machine that you’ve never seen before.”

In preparation the city puts up banners, portable electronic directional signs, along with signs put up by businesses welcoming the players.

“The cooperation level we get from all aspects of the city departments is tremendous. It’s a big help to us,” said John Harmon, who sits on the organizing committee.

“The electronic signs on Rover Road and Joe Nuxhall Way helped us tremendously last year and we’re looking forward to that this year. We don’t expect the traffic on Groh Lane and River Road to be any more intrusive than it is for a normal baseball youth weekend.”

Patience is the key if you’re near the fields, says Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard.

“During the weekend if you don’t have to be on River Road, we encourage you to take alternate routes because traffic will be heavy with people trying to get in and out of parks,” Maynard said.

“It’s busy. It’s a hectic weekend. There will be some traffic delays.”

The tournament first started in 1970 and it was held over the Independence Day Holiday, Harmon said. In the late 1990s the tournament went on hiatus and was reborn as an April tournament in 2002.

It is one of the largest fundraisers for the Fairfield Optimist Club and the Fairfield Optimist Soccer Club, sponsors.

The economic impact to the region from players, families and spectators eating out, entertainment, and hotel stays for out-of-town participants is substantial.

Travel Butler County estimated it at $2.3 million in 2023 and $2.4 million last year.

“The premier sports facilities in Butler County make it a destination of choice for youth and amateur sports events,‘’ said Tracy Kocher, president and chief executive officer of Travel Butler County.

She estimated this year’s impact on the local economy at $2.5 million.

“We look forward to welcoming players, coaches, and supporters to Butler County for an excellent experience on and off the field as they explore the region.”

This year there are 390 boys and girls teams from six states and Canada registered to play in 62 divisions, with players ranging in age from 8-18. Each team is guaranteed to play three games.

Games begin at 5 p.m., Friday, ending around 7 p.m. Both Saturday and Sunday games will begin at 8 a.m., ending around 7 p.m.

The players will be assigned to one of five locations, based on the age of the players and field size:

Fairfield Optimist, 20 fields, 4505 Joe Nuxhall Way

Fairfield Youth football, 5 fields, 4875 Groh Lane

Fairfield Youth Playfields, two fields, 4920 River Road

Joyce Park, 20 fields, 25 Joe Nuxhall Way

Fairfield Senior High School, 2 fields, 8800 Holden Blvd.

Information/schedule: www.masc-tournament.com