Snow totals: Has much did your community get today?

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Monday started with a dusting of snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Snowfall is expected to resume this afternoon, with rapid, heavy accumulation between 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday.