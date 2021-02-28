‘Small hole’ leads to Monroe draining 350,000 gallons from water tower

He hopes to have the water tower back online by Tuesday.

Council members questioned whether the 350,000 gallons of water could be saved and reused. Morton said there was no way to capture the water. He said the water will drain into a nearby detention basin.

Morton said police and fire officials were notified of the leak.

Monroe Mayor Jason Frentzel said there’s no risk of flooding to residents and no homes will be impacted.

Morton said residents shouldn’t notice lower water pressure unless there’s a “major fire” in the city.

The city’s two other water towers are located on Britton Lane and North Main Street.