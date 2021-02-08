Slightly warmer temperatures expected today, snowy evening ahead

After frigid temperatures hit the Miami Valley over the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm up slightly Monday before snow moves into the region during the evening.

Most areas will see about an inch or two of snowfall, with the Tri-State area along the I-71 corridor getting about 2-3 inches. Parts of west central Ohio could see patchy snowfall Monday morning, which will amount to a dusting at best, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.