Slightly warmer temperatures expected today, snowy evening ahead

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday in Butler and Warren counties.
After frigid temperatures hit the Miami Valley over the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm up slightly Monday before snow moves into the region during the evening.
Most areas will see about an inch or two of snowfall, with the Tri-State area along the I-71 corridor getting about 2-3 inches. Parts of west central Ohio could see patchy snowfall Monday morning, which will amount to a dusting at best, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[4:25 AM] We've increased forecast snowfall totals slightly for tonight and shifted the axis of expected heaviest accumulations (2-3") more toward the Tri-State area and along/near the I-71 corridor. Steady snow moves in early this evening and tapers off before daybreak Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/iVBXtF8ys5— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 8, 2021
While Monday will start with mostly clear skies, by later afternoon and early evening snow will return to the region and continue until daybreak on Tuesday. Accumulation could result in slick roadways, so motorists should be carefully.
Temperatures today could range between 30 and 24 degrees Monday, the NWS reported.
Tomorrow will be calm and mostly cloudy, though a slight breeze is possible. Temperatures will drop slightly, ranging between 17 to 30 degrees, the NWS said. We may see some snow after 1 a.m., though accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.
Snow is likely on Wednesday, most possible in the early afternoon through the evening, the NWS said. Some accumulation is possible, up to a few inches. The snow may last into Thursday. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday and temperatures will be cooler still, ranging between 26 and 20 degrees.