Six running for two seats in Fairfield Twp. trustees race

It is the largest field of candidates in recent memory. Incumbent Shannon Hartkemeyer is seeking her fourth consecutive term. Incumbent Michael Berding, his second.

They are being challenged by former Trustee Steve Morgan, and newcomers, Todd Dicken, and Richard Wheeler; along with Denise McCoy, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board four years ago, placing third in a field of four candidates for two seats.

At the forefront of all six candidate’s minds is the financial outlook for the township. In July, trustees Berding and Hartkemeyer voted against putting a levy on the ballot this year to address a looming financial shortfall in fire, police and road funds.

Credit: JanetGay Credit: JanetGay

Michael Berding

Berding says financial stability is the same as that of many Butler County communities.

“With the threat of property taxes going away next November, how do local governments provide service to its citizens,’’ said the incumbent, who previously served eight years on the Fairfield Board of Education and seven years on Butler Tech’s governing board.

“We are pausing at generating new revenue (by asking for a levy) until that plays out,’’ Berding said.

“We’ll be offsetting any deficit with our rainy-day fund until everything is sorted out. We’ve asked our department heads to cut 10 percent of their budget as a goal. If we can do that, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Berding said the township will have to deal with issues facing the fire department – including needed renovations – but he is not in favor of replacing fire headquarters.

He said new development – a few restaurants, Schneider Electric, and other projects should bring in tax dollars.

“My experience is helping run the career center, our local schools and being a business owner gives me great insight on taxes, budgets and government expenditures.

Todd Dicken

A certified project manager by profession with 20 years of experience in construction, development, and engineering, Dicken said if elected he can bring a lot of knowledge about grants for infrastructure and other projects.

“Our township is continuing to grow and the roads and infrastructure aren’t keeping up with that growth…I can bring a sound solution for pursuing grants,’’ said Dicken who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving in Iraq.

The married father of two said his work as director of planning for Equity Commercial Real Estate Solutions is good experience for serving as a trustee.

“I’m doing this in my professional career for other townships in Ohio. I should be doing it for my own neighborhood.”

He said the township should be fine through the end of the year but he worries about next and future years. When reviewing budget documents and meeting minutes, he sees the need for additional dollars, so that the fire, police and road funds won’t have to be supplemented by the general fund.

“We don’t always have to have levies,’’ Dicken said.

Credit: Amy Burke Credit: Amy Burke

Shannon Hartkemeyer

Seeking her fourth, 4-year term, Hartkemeyer said it will be critical to continue focusing on “fiscal managing and optimizing our resources to best meet the needs’’ of the community.

That includes staffing for the fire and police departments, looking at needed improvements to the fire station and needed road/infrastructure repairs.

“We’re going to have to take a look at our numbers. We have a $2.5 million surplus in the general fund. We’re going to have to take a hard look at that and make some decisions,” the mother of four said.

Like other townships “there’s just a general shortage of first responders. That’s a statewide issue,” Hartkemeyer said. “It’s something we’ll have to address.

Ten years ago, the community passed a public safety levy that was supposed to last five years but has lasted 10 “because of our economic development and our fiscal responsibility, we’ve been able to stretch that levy,” Hartkemeyer said.

An engineering consultant and real estate agent, Hartkemeyer said she is seeking re-election because “we’ve done a lot of fantastic things in Fairfield Twp. over the last 12 years and I’d like to continue that tradition.”

Denise McCoy

McCoy said she’s running for office again because she believes the current board is mismanaging dollars and doesn’t have the proper focus.

“I’m very frustrated with our board. We’re broke. Our simple, basic needs are not being met,’’ said McCoy, who has previously served on the township’s zoning appeals board and Park Committee.

She said last year the township spent $119,000 on special events but didn’t address needed work at fire headquarters, including a leaking foundation and roof.

McCoy said she also was upset with spending on three electronic signs, which she said still aren’t working.

“Our focus should be police, fire, safety and our roads,” said the insurance professional.

Steve Morgan

Lifelong Fairfield Twp. resident Steve Morgan said he is running for office again because “I want the township to be first class like it always has been,” Morgan said.

“It has to stay first class — fire, police and roads. Our roads are a mess. We have to cut corners elsewhere.”

For the 16 years he previously served, Morgan said he was a stickler for topnotch police and fire services. He left office at the end of 2013 after losing his re-election bid. He ran again in 2019, but was not elected.

The 67-year-old married father of two daughters and grandfather of two grandsons said he is running again because he was asked by residents to run and “I love this township. I want it to be better and better,” Morgan said.

“We had first class services. If I get sick, I want the best to take care of me and I want that for our residents.”

Morgan said he questions where the township’s money has gone.

“Has it been thrown away on stupid things? Everyone’s wondering why we ran out of money,” Morgan said.

“I really think there’s enough money coming in.

The 1976 Fairfield High School graduate and former business owner said this will be his last run for office.

Richard Wheeler

A computer programmer by profession, Wheeler said current township trustees are not dealing with fundamental spending issues. He said after attending several trustees’ meetings he believes more fiscal oversight is needed on the board.

“They’re not controlling their spending. We need people to learn to live within their means like the rest of us do,’’ the married father of two sons, said.

“It’s time for new blood. They’re not doing the job. It’s time for new people and new approaches.”

Wheeler said, if elected he would focus on basics.

“The main purpose of the township is to provide police and fire services and maintain roads.’’

One of the things he’d like to pursue is to “introduce spending controls so all (purchases) have to be approved by the board. Controls aren’t in place,” Wheeler said.

“Someone has to step up. Can we right size the ship before it goes under?”