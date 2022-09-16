Sister of Middletown shooting victim: ‘He was a target. They wanted to kill him.’

Botos said her brother had three sons, all under the age of 4.

“He lit up a room,” she said.

Middletown police haven’t made any arrests in the city’s second homicide of the year, officials said.

On Wednesday, Deon Hunter, 29, who said he was McVay’s brother, sat at the scene of the shooting and the pavement was still blood-stained. After his mother notified that McVay on Wednesday morning that his brother had been killed, Hunter drove to the scene and found a hand-painted canvas leaning against a stone wall saying “Rest in Peace. Fly high Nas.”

“It’s crazy,” Hunter said when asked about the shooting. “I don’t know who, what or why, I have no clue. He was way too young.”

Hunter said his brother had made some mistakes and was “no angel.”

“But,” he said, “nobody deserves to die like this.”

Middletown police have no suspects and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 513-425-7700 or Detective French 513-425-7742.