Showers, storms today; rain chances to linger into tomorrow

We will likely see showers for most of today, starting before dawn, according to the National Weather Service. We will also see a chance that some of these showers will turn to thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon.
Rain chances will fall off in the evening, but will still linger overnight and into Thursday.
Temperatures today will be warm, with a high near 85 degrees and a low of around 68 degrees.
Tomorrow, we will continue to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, before chances fall off during the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise to around 84 degrees, dipping down into the upper 50s overnight.
Friday will be sunny but cooler, with a high near 77 degrees. Friday night will also be cooler, with temperatures dropping to around 52 degrees.