Shortage of fire engines in West Chester leads to purchase of two ‘gently used’ trucks

“Currently, we’re leasing an engine from Fairfield Township to make up for our shortage, which is being covered by insurance due to the crash,’’ said Chief Rick Prinz.

“We borrow fire apparatus from neighboring communities all the time.”

The wait time to order a new fire engine is about four years, Prinz said.

West Chester Twp.’s five fire station are approaching a total of 10,000 calls for service this year, compared to 4,604 calls in 1998 when the department expanded from three to five stations. Stations, Prinz said.

Fairfield Twp, Liberty Twp. and Deerfield Twp. have all loaned reserve vehicles to West Chester Twp. when they’re not in use.

“Borrowing fire trucks is not optimal because there’s limited availability, our crews are not familiar with that truck, how that truck operates,’’ Prinz said.

With only two mechanics in the township that repair all equipment, from all departments, fire vehicle routine maintenance often gets postponed so that major issues can be addressed as they come up, Prinz said.

“This is not a slam against the mechanics,’’ Prinz said. “There’s too many assets to be repaired with too little people to do the work.”

Prinz found two used engines he could purchase for a total cost of about $1.6 million.

The first is a demo engine from Vogelpohl Fire Equipment; the second engine is from a small, rural, West Virginia volunteer fire department that only responds to about 800 calls for service each year.

After a new truck was ordered and delivered, those firefighters “quickly realized this truck was too big for their mountain community. They needed a smaller truck,’’ Prinz said. “That is a very, very good truck – mechanically sound. It will last us.”

Both fire trucks are almost identical, and the same model as ones in West Chester’s fleet, Prinz said.

Trustees approved the purchase of both pieces of equipment and the cost of outfitting them, praising Prinz for his work in finding them.

“I applaud you for going out and finding these gently used trucks that are almost brand new for wholesale price. It took a lot of effort on your part, some creativity,” said Trustee Mark Welch.

“Luck was on our side for this one,’’ added Trustee Ann Becker. “You guys hit black Friday for both of these trucks.”