Sheriff’s Office searches for person who fled into Great Miami River in Hamilton

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services and other search teams are looking for a person who fled into the Great Miami RIver in Hamilton.
They have been canvassing the area for two days. BCSO says the person is male.
No other information has been given.
In Other News
1
Resident shoots at tactical team executing search warrant at Fairfield...
2
Cleveland-Cliffs: New use of hydrogen gas at area facility is...
3
Best of Butler County: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the...
4
Middletown couple asks ‘Was this all a dream?’ after Mage won Kentucky...
5
Two 13-year-olds caught driving minivan, Oxford Police say
About the Author