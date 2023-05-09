BreakingNews
Sheriff’s Office searches for person who fled into Great Miami River in Hamilton

By Journal-News Staff
28 minutes ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services and other search teams are looking for a person who fled into the Great Miami RIver in Hamilton.

They have been canvassing the area for two days. BCSO says the person is male.

No other information has been given.

