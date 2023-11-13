BreakingNews
Kings Island trims 2024 hours, removes one week of operations

Sheriff’s office: Missing Butler County man found safe

News
By
5 minutes ago
X

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been lifted after a Butler County man who was last seen Sunday morning. He was found safe Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

John Caudill, 55, who suffers from alcoholism and bipolar schizophrenia, has been transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment, according to the BCSO.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

