Sheriff’s office: Missing Butler County man found safe

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been lifted after a Butler County man who was last seen Sunday morning. He was found safe Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
John Caudill, 55, who suffers from alcoholism and bipolar schizophrenia, has been transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment, according to the BCSO.
