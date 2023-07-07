Sheriff office: No charge in wake of Lakota board member’s report of assault

LIBERTY, WEST CHESTER TWPS. — County law enforcement officials have halted their investigation into allegations from a Lakota Board of Education member claiming she was assaulted by a board colleague.

Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy said last month that fellow member Isaac Adi struck her hand holding her phone as the two were leaving an executive session board meeting.

Boddy had accused Adi of insulting her moments earlier on the video she shot from the June 13 incident at Lakota’s central office.

Explore Lakota board member accuses board colleague of assault

Boddy, who posted her video of the encounter on social media, later filed a complaint with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office against Adi, her former school board running mate.

In fall 2021 they campaigned together as both pursued first-time seats on Lakota’s governing board.

But Friday Lt. Joe Fuller of the Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is over and no charges will be forthcoming regarding Adi.

“The Investigations Division looked into the complaint and presented it to the prosecutor’s office. They determined it did not appear to meet the elements of an assault and to refer Ms. Boddy to Area 3 Court if she wished to file a private citizen complaint,” said Fuller.

In response Boddy said: “I was only following the process given by the police necessary to ensure a report …. That was accomplished.”

“I am not pursuing anything further at this point in time,” she said.

Adi did not respond to messages seeking his comment.

Boddy’s time on the board since joining as a member in January 2022 has been contentious and has seen her clash with colleagues over a number of topics.

Later in 2022, the other four members voted for a resolution calling for her to resign and another resolution officially censuring her.

Lakota is the most populous school system in Butler County with 17,500 students and the largest suburban district in southwest Ohio.

This week the school board voted 3-1, with Boddy casting a “no” vote, to hire former Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli as interim superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.