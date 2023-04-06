Sheriff: Man dead after driving off I-74 overpass

A man is dead after driving off an overpass in Whitewater Twp., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a silver truck eastbound on I-74 when he drove off the interstate and fell onto Hamilton-Cleves Pike Road (Ohio 128) below.
The man died in the crash, but the sheriff’s office has yet to identify him.
The sheriff’s office also determined he was the only person in the truck after they search surrounding embankments.
It’s unknown at this time if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the crash.
