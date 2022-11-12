Share your story: What are you most grateful for in 2022?

The Journal-News staff wants to hear from people in Butler and Warren counties who have unique stories to tell about what they are most thankful for in 2022. Have you had someone do something unexpected for you this year? Has your business seen growth? What’s happened in a ministry or nonprofit where you are connected?
Has something significant happened in your life to which you owe gratitude? Please let us know. We want to share stories through the Thanksgiving holiday.
In Other News
1
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
2
Verity award recipient says knowing Armco executive ‘means a lot to me’
3
Largest-ever veterans event at county fairgrounds a chance to offer...
4
Talawanda levy failure: ‘We have to live with the money we have’
5
Fairfield hires a new fire chief
About the Author