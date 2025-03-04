Shamrock Shuffle race expecting more than 2,000 participants

Organized by the Edge Teen Center for the second year, the shuffle serves as a fundraiser for about 20 non-profit organizations registering teams for the race.

“Everybody wears green. You’ll see kilts and our staff dresses as leprechauns,’’ said Sara Gabbard, Edge’s executive director.

“It’s a great time for the community to come together.”

The race begins at 9 a.m. with the block party on The Square opening at 9:30 a.m., running until noon. It features green beer, booths, music, and free food for participants.

“We’re excited to give back to those non-profits that send teams to the race. Everything we do is to raise money for charity,’’ Gabbard said.

“All our charity teams’ organizations get back $10 of the registration fees. We’re excited to give back to these non-profits.”

Last year Edge received about $50,000 after expenses.

The shuffle offers timed and non-timed races for walkers, joggers, runners and those pushing strollers. A 100-yard Leprechaun Lap Fun Run is also offered for children ages 2-10.

For those who don’t want to participate in the race, a sleep in special is offered for $30. It includes breakfast, the block party and race shirt.

Registration ranges between $23-$40 through March 12, depending on age and whether the race is timed or untimed.

Game day registration opens at 7:30 at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Dr., and ends at 8:45 a.m. Packets can also be picked up there for those who have preregistered. Packets can also be picked up in the library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.on March 13 and 14.

During the race, portions of West Chester Road, Union Centre Boulevard, Lakota Drive West, and Beckett Road will be closed.

Information/registration: www.theshamrockshuffle.com, or www.edgeteencenter.com