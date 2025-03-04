Shamrock Shuffle race expecting more than 2,000 participants

Block party follows race at The Squre @ Union Centre
Joggers, walkers, strollers and pets are all welcome to participate in the March 15 Shamrock Shuffle race and block party. Contributed photo

Credit: Lisa Adams

Credit: Lisa Adams

Joggers, walkers, strollers and pets are all welcome to participate in the March 15 Shamrock Shuffle race and block party. Contributed photo
News
By Sue Kiesewetter
1 hour ago
Green will be the color of the day when an estimated 2,000-2,500 participate in the Shamrock Shuffle at The Square @ Union Centre.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in green for the March 15 fundraising 5K race and block party at The Square, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive., in West Chester Twp.

Organized by the Edge Teen Center for the second year, the shuffle serves as a fundraiser for about 20 non-profit organizations registering teams for the race.

“Everybody wears green. You’ll see kilts and our staff dresses as leprechauns,’’ said Sara Gabbard, Edge’s executive director.

“It’s a great time for the community to come together.”

Everyone is welcome - from moms pushing little ones in strollers to the family pet - in the March 15 Shamrock Shuffle that begins at The Square @ Union Centre. Contributed photo

Credit: Lisa Adams

Credit: Lisa Adams

The race begins at 9 a.m. with the block party on The Square opening at 9:30 a.m., running until noon. It features green beer, booths, music, and free food for participants.

“We’re excited to give back to those non-profits that send teams to the race. Everything we do is to raise money for charity,’’ Gabbard said.

“All our charity teams’ organizations get back $10 of the registration fees. We’re excited to give back to these non-profits.”

Last year Edge received about $50,000 after expenses.

The shuffle offers timed and non-timed races for walkers, joggers, runners and those pushing strollers. A 100-yard Leprechaun Lap Fun Run is also offered for children ages 2-10.

For those who don’t want to participate in the race, a sleep in special is offered for $30. It includes breakfast, the block party and race shirt.

Registration ranges between $23-$40 through March 12, depending on age and whether the race is timed or untimed.

Game day registration opens at 7:30 at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Dr., and ends at 8:45 a.m. Packets can also be picked up there for those who have preregistered. Packets can also be picked up in the library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.on March 13 and 14.

During the March 15 Shamrock Shuffle, portions of West Chester Road, Union Centre Boulevard, Lakota Drive West, and Beckett Road will be closed. Contributed map

During the race, portions of West Chester Road, Union Centre Boulevard, Lakota Drive West, and Beckett Road will be closed.

Information/registration: www.theshamrockshuffle.com, or www.edgeteencenter.com

