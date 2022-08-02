Several donors help replace stolen YMCA canoes

The YMCA Hughes Summer Day Camp had its five brand new canoes, associated gear, and the trailer, all of it was stored inside, stolen sometime before July 7. It was last seen on July 2, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The value of the trailer and canoes was reported to be $4,000, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s report.

They planned to purchase replacement canoes, said Chief Operating Officer Karen Staley, but then media reports inspired the donations, including from Ohio Rep. Sara Carruthers.