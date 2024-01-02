Services set for Hamilton woman killed in freak accident in restaurant drive-through

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

As Dishmon walked toward the window to talk to employees, the car, driven by Melissa Robinson, 53, of Liberty Twp., pulled forward, fatally struck Dishmon and severely damaged the drive-through window, according to the Hamilton police report.

“She always helped people,” said her son, Christopher Dishmon, 46, on Tuesday. “That’s how she was.”

Other mourners posted about her service and help to others as part of her online tribute page.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, with the Rev. Larry Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

After graduating from high school, Dishmon enlisted in the U.S. Army, where she met her husband Willie “Bill” Dishmon.

She also was a volunteer chaplain at Kettering Health Hamilton.

“She will be missed by a lot of people,” her son said.

Besides a son, she is survived by a stepdaughter, Valeria (Eugene) Broadnax; siblings, Pat (Sherry) Andrews, Pam (Michael) Moon, Linda Stumpf and Amy Andrews; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 31 years, Willie; and her son, Brian Dishmon.

Dishmon died from traumatic injuries and her death was ruled as accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. She died at Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital, the office said.

A woman who contacted the Journal-News last week and identified herself as a relative of the driver said the woman had a medical condition that led to the accident. Robinson suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said last week.

No charges have been filed, according to police.