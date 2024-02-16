Semis will be allowed again on Monroe road after repairs made to 2 culverts

McElfresh said since the culvert improvements will open the road to semi-truck traffic, she’s concerned about the safety of residents who live on Todhunter Road.

“Unfortunately, an accident is waiting to happen,” McElfresh told the Journal-News Thursday.

Police Chief Bob Buchanan said his department hasn’t responded to a significant number of crashes on the road.

“We want to keep it that way,” McElfresh told him at the meeting.

She said Todhunter, due to its steep hills and curvy roads, is “not appropriate” for semi-trucks, though that doesn’t apply to delivery and box trucks.

“I have a problem with it,” she told the Journal-News. “I’m concerned about the safety of our residents, and I want to keep them as safe as possible.”

When the legislation was first pitched, McElfresh said there was no indication semi-trucks would be allowed on Todhunter Road. McElfresh expects heavy semi-trucks to return to Todhunter.

“If you build it they will come,” she said.

Since the resolution passed, City Manager Larry Lester will enter into a contract between the city and W. G. Stang that will pay the company $760,540, plus a 10% contingency line item.

The existing culverts are in “failing condition” and have needed to be replaced for many years, according to city documents. These two culverts are the reason this section of Todhunter Road is a no-truck route, the city said.

Last year, the city purchased permanent right-of-way and temporary construction easements for the project. With the replacement of the culverts, the ditches along the north and south sides of the roadway will be widened, according to documents.

Once the project is complete, the guardrails in this area will be removed, the city said.

During construction, Todhunter Road will be closed to through traffic from Yankee Road to Britton Lane. The roadway cannot be closed until one day after the last day of school and must open one week before school starts back. There is no way to turn school buses around at the top of the Todhunter Road hill, so these provisions were put into place, according to the contract.

W.G. Stang’s bid for the project was $760,540, the lowest the city received. This project was budgeted as a capital expenditure and approved with the 2024 budget in December 2023. The city earmarked $950,000 in the budget for this project.