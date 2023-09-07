Semi hit by train in Middletown

Middletown Police and the Ohio Highway Patrol were called to a train collision with a semi tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Middletown.
The semi was partially stuck on the tracks at Woodlawn Avenue and University Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. when the collision occurred. Roadways in the area were shut down.
No one was injured. There has been no other information released.
