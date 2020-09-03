Seeing more students outside? Teachers moving classes outdoors for break from buildings

Getting outside when the weather permits, is a positive counter-balance to the physical, in-building restrictions now required by the state for all Ohio K-12 schools, said Munafo.

“It’s so important to get the kids outside and give them mask breaks especially while they are trying to get used to being in a mask all day. And the kids have been so great and resilient,” she said.

“I was really surprised because going in (to the new school year) I was a little apprehensive, but they have surprised me so much,” said Munafo.

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student district said outdoor learning is a new strategy encouraged across the district, which draws students from the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township.

“Holding classes outdoors is a great way for students to spread out in a space that is not confined. It also allows the students to enjoy these days of warm weather before the change of seasons,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

Munafo is keenly aware of the temporary nature of this type of learning option.

“I tell them (students) let’s get our time outside before it turns cold,” she said.