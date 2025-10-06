See who landed nearly $60K in grants from Greater Oxford Community Foundation

Pictured is preparations to the Oxford Community Art's Center Howl at the Moon event, to which the Greater Oxford Community Foundation recently made a grant. CONTRIBUTED

Pictured is preparations to the Oxford Community Art's Center Howl at the Moon event, to which the Greater Oxford Community Foundation recently made a grant. CONTRIBUTED
News
1 hour ago
X

The Greater Oxford Community Foundation announced the recipients of recent grants, totaling $58,232, according to the foundation.

The grant recipients are as followed:

  • Butler County MetroParks, $5,000 for Indian Creek Burial Ground
  • Habitat for Humanity, $5,000 for Clarence Place Townhome
  • Interfaith Center, $6,000 for LGBTQ+ Intergenerational Arts
  • Miami University Natural Areas, $5,300 for bridge and trail improvements
  • MidPointe Library System, $8,658 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
  • Oxford Community Arts Center, $725 for Oxford Community Arts Center Holiday Fest 2025
  • Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,000 for Howl at the Moon 2025
  • Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,100 for Gritty Canvas 2025-2026
  • Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,600 for Talawanda Middle School Art Club 2025-2026
  • Oxford Free Press, $10,000 for sustaining the Oxford Free Press
  • Oxford Soccer Association, $2,500 for field development of Howell Park
  • Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, $3,050 for Culture Crops Community Program
  • Talawanda High School, $535 for Talawanda Mock Trial
  • Talawanda Middle School, $1,861.96 for 7th grade field trip to Museum Center
  • Talawanda Middle School and Talawanda High School, $4,000 for Project Reboot
  • Talawanda Middle School Multiple Disabilities Classroom, $1,902.64 for Multiple Disabilities Classroom field trips

The next grant deadline for the Greater Oxford Community Foundation is Dec. 15. Grants support a wide range of sectors within the Greater Oxford community, including education, health, civic projects, recreation, social welfare, and arts and culture.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Couple after completing Great Loop: ‘Life is short’
2
Police seek Middletown man charged with sex crimes
3
Juvenile arrested for swatting, inducing panic at Fairfield High
4
Police: West Chester Twp. burglary wasn’t crew’s only one planned
5
Middletown City Council to vote on $795K settlement with Start...