See who landed nearly $60K in grants from Greater Oxford Community Foundation

The Greater Oxford Community Foundation announced the recipients of recent grants, totaling $58,232, according to the foundation.
The grant recipients are as followed:
- Butler County MetroParks, $5,000 for Indian Creek Burial Ground
- Habitat for Humanity, $5,000 for Clarence Place Townhome
- Interfaith Center, $6,000 for LGBTQ+ Intergenerational Arts
- Miami University Natural Areas, $5,300 for bridge and trail improvements
- MidPointe Library System, $8,658 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
- Oxford Community Arts Center, $725 for Oxford Community Arts Center Holiday Fest 2025
- Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,000 for Howl at the Moon 2025
- Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,100 for Gritty Canvas 2025-2026
- Oxford Community Arts Center, $1,600 for Talawanda Middle School Art Club 2025-2026
- Oxford Free Press, $10,000 for sustaining the Oxford Free Press
- Oxford Soccer Association, $2,500 for field development of Howell Park
- Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, $3,050 for Culture Crops Community Program
- Talawanda High School, $535 for Talawanda Mock Trial
- Talawanda Middle School, $1,861.96 for 7th grade field trip to Museum Center
- Talawanda Middle School and Talawanda High School, $4,000 for Project Reboot
- Talawanda Middle School Multiple Disabilities Classroom, $1,902.64 for Multiple Disabilities Classroom field trips
The next grant deadline for the Greater Oxford Community Foundation is Dec. 15. Grants support a wide range of sectors within the Greater Oxford community, including education, health, civic projects, recreation, social welfare, and arts and culture.
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Couple after completing Great Loop: ‘Life is short’
2
Police seek Middletown man charged with sex crimes
3
Juvenile arrested for swatting, inducing panic at Fairfield High
4
Police: West Chester Twp. burglary wasn’t crew’s only one planned
5
Middletown City Council to vote on $795K settlement with Start...