Second man indicted for the shooting death of Asiah Slone in Middletown

Brandon L. Davis, 45, was arrested last week by Middletown police detectives for complicity to aggravated murder. The warrant was issued as a result of the ongoing investigation after Slone’s body was found in a trash can in the alleyway behind 1005 Centennial Ave. in Middletown.

Davis remains in the Middletown City Jail on a $1 million bond set by Judge James Sherron.

The indictment charges Davis with aggravated murder with additional specifications of repeat violent offender and use of a gun in the crime that adds to a sentence if he is found guilty.

Also included in the indictment are having weapons under disability, kidnapping and lesser included charges of murder, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder

Perry Hart, 58, was arrested on Aug. 20 on an aggravated murder charge in connection with Slone’s death and indicted by a grand jury a week later for aggravated murder with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification; kidnapping; murder; and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Bond for Hart was set last week at $1.5 million during arraignment by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. Davis’ case has been assigned to common pleas judge Noah Powers II, but an arraignment on the indicted charges had not yet been set Thursday morning.

Slone, 35, who had been reported missing in June, was identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest.

According to court documents obtained by the Journal News, Middletown police say “Brandon Lee Davis on or about (June 15) shot her (Slone) and then ordered another subject identified as Perry (Hart) to finish her off.”

Police say Davis supplied the firearm to Heart and he used it to shoot Slone in the head a second time, according to court documents.

Gmoser told the Journal-News they believe Hart moved Slone while she was still alive.