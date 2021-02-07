Search for missing area attorney focused at Tennessee park

Explore Ohio makes big leaps forward on criminal justice changes

An exhaustive search by authorities had yet to find his brother by Saturday, Carl Qucsai posted on Facebook.

“I’ve waited a few days to post anything until we had more information which unfortunately we do not,” Carl Qucsai posted. “Officials have searched the park for over the past 48 hours with all the latest technology, dogs, horses and multiple different agencies. Thoughts and prayers at this point would be greatly appreciated.”

Qucsai, who is 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighs 160 pounds, was last known to be wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie, according to a missing person alert released by Tennessee authorities Saturday.

Cummins Falls State Park is a 282-acre park on the Blackburn Fork State Scenic River near Cookeville, Tenn. The park is described as rugged and includes a 75-foot waterfall, according to the Tennessee State Parks website. In Jackson County, the park is about 80 miles east of Nashville, Tenn. and 185 miles south of Hamilton.

Tennessee authorities are asking individuals with knowledge of Qucsai’s whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.