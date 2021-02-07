Search for missing area attorney focused at Tennessee park

Authorities searched a rugged recreational area in Tennessee for Robert James Qucsai III, a Butler County attorney who was last seen entering Cummins Falls State Park Wednesday afternoon.
Bob Qucsai, 42, arrived at the park about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, where his car was located in a parking lot, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Qucsai’s LinkedIn profile indicates he lives in Fairfield and is an attorney based in Hamilton and a part-time Butler County public defender.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a disciplinary matter to suspend Qucsai’s license to practice law in Ohio. He was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2004, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Qucsai’s Facebook page shows he is an avid hiker and had explored trails in Dayton, Middletown and Springboro in recent weeks.
An exhaustive search by authorities had yet to find his brother by Saturday, Carl Qucsai posted on Facebook.
“I’ve waited a few days to post anything until we had more information which unfortunately we do not,” Carl Qucsai posted. “Officials have searched the park for over the past 48 hours with all the latest technology, dogs, horses and multiple different agencies. Thoughts and prayers at this point would be greatly appreciated.”
Qucsai, who is 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighs 160 pounds, was last known to be wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie, according to a missing person alert released by Tennessee authorities Saturday.
Cummins Falls State Park is a 282-acre park on the Blackburn Fork State Scenic River near Cookeville, Tenn. The park is described as rugged and includes a 75-foot waterfall, according to the Tennessee State Parks website. In Jackson County, the park is about 80 miles east of Nashville, Tenn. and 185 miles south of Hamilton.
Tennessee authorities are asking individuals with knowledge of Qucsai’s whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.