Sberna discount retailer and fashion store to open in Fairfield

A grand opening ribbon cutting at Sberna, a new discount retailer and fashion store in Fairfield, will be conducted Friday.
Sberna is located at 4781 Dixie Hwy.
“You will be able to find all your favorite branded goods — Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Badgley Mischka, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Jordan, Polo, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Martha Stewart, Hotel Collection, and hundreds more,” said Owner Ashley Osborne. “Our inventory will continuously be restocked and changing, so there is always something new to find here.
“We have handbags, luggage, health and beauty, women’s, kids, men’s, housewares — glassware, gadgets, table wear, wall decor, pet accessories, candles, bath rugs, bedding and comforters,” Osborne said.
There will also be an area dedicated to Fairfield branded goods, she said.
Osborne, who lives in Maineville and has two sons, also owns two CBD companies with wellness and skincare products, and those will be available at Sberna.
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event begins at 11 a.m. Friday. A brand preview takes place at noon.
The doors officially open to shoppers at 11 a.m. Saturday and the first 20 customers will be invited to spin a wheel to win a prize. Other giveaways include gas cars, Sberna gift cards, cosmetic gift baskets and autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon.
