Sberna discount retailer and fashion store to open in Fairfield

Osborne, who lives in Maineville and has two sons, also owns two CBD companies with wellness and skincare products, and those will be available at Sberna.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event begins at 11 a.m. Friday. A brand preview takes place at noon.

The doors officially open to shoppers at 11 a.m. Saturday and the first 20 customers will be invited to spin a wheel to win a prize. Other giveaways include gas cars, Sberna gift cards, cosmetic gift baskets and autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon.