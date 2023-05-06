Saturday’s ePaper: Kentucky Derby advice, photos from the week in local news and more

Saturday’s local news, found online at journal-news.com/epaper or in the Journal-News ePaper app on your devices, will be loaded with digital-only content.
Rick’s Picks will highlight what’s expected at the Kentucky Derby race with advice from columnist Rick McCrabb, who attends annually.
We’ll also have a weekly “good news” feature in the Saturday ePaper, and first up is a look at Middletown Community Foundation scholarships.
Our ePaper will include a special photo page featuring the week’s visual news coverage in Butler and other counties in our region.
One of the best features offered by the Journal-News is the expanded games and puzzles offered at games.journal-news.com. They are easy to play on tablets, computers and smart phones, and there are dozens available to subscribers.
A reminder there will not be a print edition on Saturdays beginning this weekend and moving forward. We hope you will join us online, where you will get the latest local news, sports scores, horoscopes, crime news, lifestyle articles, obituaries, videos and much more.
