Santa and Mrs. Claus change holiday traditions in Butler County: What they’ll do

“What’s going on right now with COVID-19 is no one’s fault. So, this was another event, like the Parade of Lights, where we looked at our options, came up with some possibilities, and we felt like we could turn this it into a virtual event fairly easily. We didn’t want to go without providing community engagement opportunities for kids and their families. This event is very popular at the Arts Center every year, and not to break that tradition, children will still have an opportunity to see Santa, virtually,” Theilman said.

A drive-thru Santa Village at the Fairfield Community Arts Center parking lot will also happen on Dec. 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. This event replaces the annual Pancakes with Santa event. There will be four, differently themed stations that participants can visit, along with live reindeer that guests can see from their cars.

Guests should enter from the back entrance of the Fairfield Community Arts Center parking lot. There will be signs and barricades to help direct visitors.

In Middletown, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be driving through Middletown neighborhoods with a lift from Middletown Division of Fire on Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next Saturday, Dec. 12. The routes for those trips will be announced later. They began these visits with local children on Saturday and Sunday while abiding by COVID-19 health guidelines and riding in a fire truck ladder bucket.

“We wanted to give kids the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, as safely as possible,” said Paul Lolli, Middletown fire chief. “Knowing that the annual parade couldn’t take place this year, we thought this was a good alternative for us to bring Santa to the kids.”

Families are encouraged to stay in their yards and driveways while the visits take place.