Safer from heart attacks: Middletown Schools add donated AEDs

The goal, said the graduates, which included alum Greg Grimes, is to provide “rapid response units for all who attend events on campus, including athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.”

And the potentially life-saving portable units are also now at the high school’s Wade E. Miller Arena and Bob Mucha Track & Soccer Complex on the same campus.

“These are community safety items — you truly never know if or when you will need to use one of the AED units,” said Joe Campolongo, Middletown Schools athletic director.

“AEDs are designed for ease of use by both trained and untrained bystanders, providing clear voice and visual prompts. We are thankful to have these at our major facilities."

In a statement announcing the AED units, Middletown school officials said “the collaboration between community leaders and alumni highlights the powerful impact of Middie pride and the ongoing dedication to supporting the next generation of student-athletes.”

Officials said there are 11 AEDs in the schools near the buildings’ cafeteria and gyms with one in each elementary school, one at Middletown Middle School and three at the high school.

The three newest units are located outside of the Middletown High School Community Room next to the Wade E. Miller Arena and Paul Walker Gym, near the concession stand at the Bob Mucha Track and Turf Complex and inside the tunnel area beneath the main grandstand at Barnitz Stadium.

Meggie Bierkan, spokeswoman for Middletown Schools, said the AED locations were strategic.

“By placing them in high-traffic and high-risk areas, we know they can be quickly reached and our staff is trained to use the devices,” said Bierkan.

“As a district, the safety of our students, staff and community visitors is always our top priority. Having AED units in our schools ensures we are prepared to respond quickly in an emergency, when every second truly matters.”