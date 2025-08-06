Sacred Heart festival returns as one of area’s largest

The reasons the Sacred Heart festival is now approaching its nearly seventh decade are simple, said Craig Breetz, co-chair of the event that regularly draws close to 10,000 during its three-day run.

“It is a great, safe event for the community with something for everyone. There is live music, cold drinks, delicious food options, games for the kids young and old and great rides for all ages,” said Breetz of the event, which runs from Friday through Sunday at the church’s school campus at 400 Nilles Road.

“And we have fantastic live local bands that help make it a great summer event. With the variety of options available, it is easy to return night after night.”

New this year is Hamman’s Catering, Butcher Shop & Deli - servicing Sunday pull pork dinner with sides - 513 Bubble Tea - serving bubble teas - and Cincinnati Circus will provide face painting.

“We are so appreciative to all the vendors who have partnered with us over the years to help make this a great festival for the community,” he said.

It’s all more than just having fun, he said.

“The festival is very important for raising money. It is the largest fundraiser for Sacred Heart and helps raise money for the school and the church.”

How to go