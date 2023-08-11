Sacred Heart Festival opens today in Fairfield

News
By Staff
27 minutes ago
X

The annual Sacred Heart Festival in Fairfield opens today and runs through Sunday.

Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday. The daily food specials are a $6 fish sandwich today, $6 Chik-fil-A on Saturday and $7 Rib City Shaven Pork on Sunday.

Armbands for unlimited carnival rides are $25 per day or one ticket for $1.50 and sixteen for $20. There will be raffle baskets and a silent auction on which to bid.

Today’s headlining band is DV8, performing at 7:30 p.m.

Get more info online at facebook.com/Sacredheartfestival.

In Other News
1
Sacred Heart Festival opens today in Fairfield
2
2 road closings to affect drivers in Butler County townships
3
ALDI opens new location in Liberty Twp.
4
Butler County educator ‘touched a lot of lives’
5
Design concepts released for bridge connecting Kentucky cities of...

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top