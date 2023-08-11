Sacred Heart Festival opens today in Fairfield

The annual Sacred Heart Festival in Fairfield opens today and runs through Sunday.

Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday. The daily food specials are a $6 fish sandwich today, $6 Chik-fil-A on Saturday and $7 Rib City Shaven Pork on Sunday.

Armbands for unlimited carnival rides are $25 per day or one ticket for $1.50 and sixteen for $20. There will be raffle baskets and a silent auction on which to bid.

Today’s headlining band is DV8, performing at 7:30 p.m.

Get more info online at facebook.com/Sacredheartfestival.