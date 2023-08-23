Rumpke truck fire prompts warning from Reily Twp. fire chief

Reily Twp. firefighters and a Rumpke truck driver did quick work putting out a fire in a truck Wednesday morning that is believed to have been caused by disposed batteries or ashes, according to Fire Chief Dennis Conrad.

A truck driver noticed smoke coming from the truck about 5:40 a.m. as he drove down Main Street in Reily Twp. and call the fire department.

“He pulled over in a parking lot and there was smoke coming out of the bottom of the truck. We dumped it in the parking lot, put it out and Rumpke came and cleaned it up,” Conrad said. The fire was in the middle of the truck and had burned through an area about the size of a wheel barrel.

“It was something someone had put in the trash. We never did find the battery, but that it probably what it was or possibly ashes,” the chief said.

He added a reminder: Avoid putting lithium batteries or flammable material inside of your trash cans.

“Lithium batteries are really bad. They will explode once the get packed in,” Conrad said. “It could have been bad if the driver had not seen the smoke.”