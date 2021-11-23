Rumpke releases holiday trash collection schedule

To make sure trash and recycling collections are not missed, Rumpke officials are reminding customers with Thursday and Friday collections to check the website for delays and place material at the curb the night before their scheduled service.

“Our drivers start their day in the early hours of the morning. With some families traveling for the holidays, not everyone will be setting material at the curb for collection this week, which may allow drivers to collect some stops earlier than normal,” said Molly Yeager, Rumpke spokesperson.