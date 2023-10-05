Ross Twp. trustees change payroll policy in wake of state investigation

The Ross Twp. trustees are scheduled to approve a slight change to their fiscal policy tonight, in the wake of a Bureau of Criminal Investigations probe into alleged “payroll irregularities” in the Police Department.

A resolution to strike one sentence out of the payroll/time clock portion of the township’s fiscal policies dealing with remote “clock-in” and “punch-in” is on the trustee board agenda for Thursday night, Oct. 5. The sentence reads:

“It also includes when an employee enters their user name and password to utilize the time clock system’s app or web portal.”

The in-person system requires “the employee’s fingerprint to assure the employee’s identity.”

Fiscal Officer Julie Joyce-Smith told the Journal-News they were considering making changes prior to the investigation but said, “I guess it’s collateral damage.”

When “payroll irregularities” were discovered, the trustees alerted Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, who turned it over to BCI for investigation.

