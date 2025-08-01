Ross Twp. trustee David Young apologizes, but won’t resign over racist comments

“I said something wrong. I said something, I’ll admit, if you want to look at it as being racist, but I’m not a racist person,” said Young. “I apologized during the meeting, I admitted my fault and I asked for forgiveness. I did that several times. That’s all I can do, that’s all I will do.” Young used a racial slur in a Facebook comment, responding to a post on the recent brawl in downtown Cincinnati. “There was a time I was watching what was happening in downtown Cincinnati, and I was appalled by how it happens repeatedly downtown where people get beat up. People are not respectful for other people for going out and enjoying themselves,” he said. During a special meeting Thursday night, his fellow trustees asked him to resign.

Russ McGurrin, fellow Ross Twp. trustee, said he was “horrified” at Young’s comments. “It is not acceptable in today’s age or any age for racial slurs to be used,” he said. “For a public official to state something like that...we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard, not only for ourselves but for our community.” McGurrin said the community can expect all three trustees to “work together for the best of the community in spite of the issues that Mr. Young has created.”

Just after 3 a.m. on July 26, Cincinnati police officers were dispatched to a fight at Fourth and Elm streets in downtown. Police Chief Teresa Theetge said all of the people injured in the fight remained at the scene, but many fled the scene, according to our news partners, WCPO. Victims and suspects have been identified and five have been charged. Two of those charged were in court earlier this week. A third person turned himself into police, according to WCPO.

The Cincinnati police chief is calling for others involved to turn themselves in.