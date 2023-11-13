Ross Twp. road to close Thursday

ROSS TWP. - Black Road will close 0.5 miles north of Hamilton New London Road and one mile south of Ross Hanover Road for a new culvert installation beginning Thursday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 22.
Northtbound Black Road traffic will detour northeast on Hamilton New London Road and west on Ross Hanover Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
For more information, go to bceo.org.
