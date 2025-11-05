Ross teachers’ union to rally over contract talks

According to a statement from officials at the Ohio Education Association (OEA), which is the state organization representing some of Ohio’s public school teachers, the months-long contract talks between Ross district officials and district teachers has seen classrooms instructors working with no new contract.

New labor contract negotiations began in February.

REA spokeswoman Amy Brossart stated the 4 p.m. rally and a 5 p.m. press conference will provide details “as to the situation that gave rise to 150 Ross Local teachers working without a contract since Sept. 1, after nearly six months of negotiations.”

The union, according to Brossart, is using a “fair contract now” slogan for its public campaign to influence Ross Board of Education and Ross administration officials to change the status of the labor contract talks.

Ross Schools, which in recent years has been rated the top academic district in Butler County, needs to raise the salaries of teachers, said Brossart, who teaches math at Ross High School.

“Even though we are top-rated in the county year after year, we are definitely among the lowest paid in the county,” said Brossart.

Ross school officials did not respond Tuesday evening to electronic messages seeking their comment.

Contract negotiations will continue Wednesday inside, said Brossart, and the rally will be taking place outside the front of the central office building.

She said, “we are looking for community support.”