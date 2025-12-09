Ross teachers open ‘strike’ HQ amid on-going labor talks

The pro-teacher rally was the latest in a series of public events by the REA to publicly lobby on-going contract talks between Ross Schools Board of Education’s labor pact negotiating team and union representatives.

Rally leaders timed the late afternoon headquarters unveiling to coincide with the latest contract talks meeting Monday.

A teacher strike for Butler County’s most consistently highly rated academic district, which enrolls about 2,800 students, is still a possibility, said REA Spokeswoman Amy Brossart.

“None of us want to get to the point where we are striking but at this point we are preparing for the worse but hoping for the best,” Brossart said.

The gathering featured dozens of teachers holding pro-union signs and call and response shouts yelling for a fair contract now as well as statements from officials with the Ohio Education Association, the statewide teachers labor union, and pro-union speakers from a couple of other area school systems.

Last week, the 150-member union announced it had approved for its negotiating team the option of a 10-day strike notice granting its contract talks team negotiators the work stoppage notification powers granted by Ohio labor laws.

A 10-day strike notice is required of Ohio public school teacher unions, should they collective decide to pursue a strike during contract negotiations.

Ross Schools Superintendent William Rice – and REA officials - have repeatedly declined to offer detailed comments about the on-going contract talks.

Rice has said district officials look forward to continuing the negotiations around creating a new employment agreement with teachers in the five-school district.

“At this time, I can only say, we have not received anything official from the REA that indicates a 10-day strike vote has taken place. We look forward to continuing the bargaining process Thursday morning,” Rice said Tuesday.

Talks have been on-going since early this year and the current but automatically extended collective bargaining agreement expired on Aug. 31.

The opening of a union headquarters, from which labor leaders would coordinate and support member teachers, represents a closer step to a work stoppage, said Brossart.

“We want our (school) board to know that we are serious and we want our board to know that we want to be respected, heard and supported and that we need a fair contract. Over 100 days without a contract is too much.”

“So, we are hoping this drastic step gets us to that point” of a new labor agreement, she said.

In recent months, Brossart and other REA members have publicly complained the current, extended contract allegedly lags in pay step increases for veteran classroom instructors among other employment issues.

Melissa Byron, a teacher at Morgan Elementary, said the headquarter opening shows “there is definitely solidarity” among union members.

“We want to do what is best for not only ourselves and our families but also for our students – because by all means that is the most important thing – but we need to have a great (work) environment for them. In order to do that, we have to be respected and heard by the (district) administration,” Byron said.

“So, we hope this makes us heard so we can get a fair contract.”

REA officials said the newly opened strike headquarters also doubled as donation drop off location for a non-perishable food donation drive benefiting local families and children through “RAMM”, the Ross and Morgan Ministries.