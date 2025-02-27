Ross senior helping to feed needy families is finalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar honor

And the academically top-ranked Rakes – whose GPA leads his senior class, scoring a near perfect on his ACT exam - hopes to hear soon from the United States Military Academy at West Point and other top colleges regarding scholarships.

But being exceptional is nothing new to Rakes.

Since his sophomore year, he has been working on a student-run food-distribution program that has provided thousands of pounds of food to area pantries helping to feed needy families.

Rakes said his role as Butler County Coordinator for JEE Foods (Jobs Education Economy), a student-led nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and combating hunger, has been a defining part of his high school experience.

What started as volunteer work turned into a passion project for the teen, leading to the development of a mobile food pantry on wheels designed to reach individuals who lack transportation.

“We noticed that a lot of people don’t have access to food pantries because they can’t get there,” said Rakes. “So, we came up with the idea to take food directly to them.”

The business marketing student - learning via Butler Tech’s business satellite program at the high school - was praised by school officials for his leadership and accomplishments.

Under his leadership, JEE Foods has now saved over 11 million pounds of food from going to waste, expanded its network to over 100 nonprofits, and hosted community distributions serving thousands of families, said Butler Tech officials.

Officials said Rakes has personally contributed over 500 volunteer hours, secured more than $75,000 in grant funding, and helped expand the organization’s reach by 180%.

“His ability to merge business strategy with social impact is what makes him stand out as both a scholar and a leader,” they said.

Veteran Ross High School Principal Brian Martin said Rakes is an extraordinary student.

“Kenneth is a phenomenal young man. He may very well be the most talented and well-rounded student we have in the building,” said Martin, whose high school in recent years has regularly been rated the best in Butler County by the Ohio Department of Education.

“He’s involved in a number of different activities and excels at all of them. And he is pursuing an appointment to West Point, of which he is absolutely deserving. He is, without a doubt, one of Ross’ finest.”

The modest Rakes – who also competes for Ross in cross-country and track – plans to double major in chemical engineering and business administration.

“I just want to be the best version of myself and reach my full potential. My biggest fear is not doing what I know I’m capable of.”